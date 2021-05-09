Editor:

As an American I believe:

• In paying my fair share of taxes. Not paying your fair share doesn’t make you smart. It makes you a grifter.

• No child in a country as wealthy as America should go to bed hungry or homeless.

• You’re not free if you must choose between the roof over your head and paying for your chemo.

• We deserve a living wage for an honest day’s work. We shouldn’t be robbed of that to maximize profits for CEOs or their shareholders.

• My kid deserves the same education as the kid who lives in a different neighborhood or whose parents happen to make a lot more money than I do.

• Social Security and Medicare return benefits to Americans who’ve paid into them. We’re entitled to that return on our investment. That’s why they’re called entitlements.

• Assault weapons belong in the hands of the military, not the guy having a bad day.


• It shouldn’t be easier to buy a gun than cast a ballot.

• We are responsible for leaving an inhabitable planet to our children even if they aren’t ours.

• Some of us are luckier than others.

• You don’t deserve a better life just for being white or male.

• It’s better to err on the side of protecting too many lives instead of too few.

• We all bleed red even in blue states.

That’s why I vote Democratic.

Penelope Mayer

Punta Gorda

