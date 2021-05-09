Editor:
As an American I believe:
• In paying my fair share of taxes. Not paying your fair share doesn’t make you smart. It makes you a grifter.
• No child in a country as wealthy as America should go to bed hungry or homeless.
• You’re not free if you must choose between the roof over your head and paying for your chemo.
• We deserve a living wage for an honest day’s work. We shouldn’t be robbed of that to maximize profits for CEOs or their shareholders.
• My kid deserves the same education as the kid who lives in a different neighborhood or whose parents happen to make a lot more money than I do.
• Social Security and Medicare return benefits to Americans who’ve paid into them. We’re entitled to that return on our investment. That’s why they’re called entitlements.
• Assault weapons belong in the hands of the military, not the guy having a bad day.
• It shouldn’t be easier to buy a gun than cast a ballot.
• We are responsible for leaving an inhabitable planet to our children even if they aren’t ours.
• Some of us are luckier than others.
• You don’t deserve a better life just for being white or male.
• It’s better to err on the side of protecting too many lives instead of too few.
• We all bleed red even in blue states.
That’s why I vote Democratic.
Penelope Mayer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.