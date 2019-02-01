Editor:
So Trump is immoral. OK.
The wall is immoral. So is the wall and trying to screen people coming into our country. OK.
But abortion up to the moment of birth is not immoral.
Why do we care more for illegal immigrants than our own children?
That’s why I’m proud to be a Republican.
Ed Farrell
Punta Gorda
