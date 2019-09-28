Editor:
Once again we read and chuckle as a self-righteous lib calls the president's supporters "under-educated" and "under-informed" in Sunday's paper. I assume you believe they're "deplorable" also?
Graduated an honor student from high school and chose a career in banking, which doesn't pay much, but is what I enjoyed. Continue to enjoy semi-retirement, working in retail. We are middle/lower class, so-called blue collar workers. We are who President Trump is working so hard for.
Not "terrorized," nor "bigoted" nor "anxious," as the writer indicates. We're proud Americans, pro-Second Amendment and NRA members, and believe in America first. We believe in taking care of our own before we cater to outsiders. We're pro-legal immigration and pro-life, back our military and our men in blue — just as President Trump does.
Watch several news networks, read the paper and see news on the net to get all sides. (Uninformed?) We are smart enough to understand Mexico is paying for the wall via tariffs, helping protect the border on their side, etc. Did libs actually think our president meant they'd write us a check? (Now who sounds uneducated?)
More wall goes up every day, and it's a great thing. Come in legally or not at all, it's that simple. Lowest unemployment ever for Hispanics, African-Americans and Asians. (Bigoted?) GDP rate ideal, 6 million off food stamps since Trump took office.
Lastly, watched both Democratic debates. If that's the best they have, they don't stand a chance in 2020. Have voted for both parties in the past, but Trump represents our views better than any of the so-called socialists, not to mention the embarrassment to the party caused by Nadler and Schiff with their never-ending investigations.
Connie M. Bogard
North Port
