I was born in the USA and have always been proud to be an American. My father was a college freshman when he was drafted in WWII. Before my mother knew she was carrying me, my father was on his way to Italy, to become a soldier in the bloody Allied slog toward Rome.
Almost three years later, my father and I finally met. He was suffering from what today would be diagnosed as PTSD. The GI Bill was of no use to him, he only wanted to be with family and work in his garden. He was awarded a Bronze Star; I never knew for what action. He refused to talk about the war. I'm proud of his service.
For most of my adult life I've worked for private companies living in both Asia and Europe. On the last day of my final assignment in London, as usual, I walked from my apartment past the U.S. Embassy. I paused for a moment in front of the statue of General Eisenhower, a great American who'd led American troops and allies to victory over the murderous Third Reich. I've never been military but gave him my best salute. I've always been proud to be an American.
Today, British paratroopers search Kabul, helping their marooned countrymen and other American and EU citizens escape - while American leaders prevaricate, attempting to maintain their sullied images and reputations.
I'm proud to be an American but am deeply ashamed of the cowardly, incompetent actions of our President and leaders.
