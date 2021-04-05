Editor:
Are the 80 million people who voted for Biden happy now with all he has done to our country within his first 100 days? Every single day I end up saying "I hate Biden."
If you want a border/crisis remedy just put them on a bus and head for Delaware and then build a wall around Delaware. Biden cannot even read right least of all speak from his heart. Stop blaming Trump for every problem this administration has to deal with when Biden cannot even read correctly. He fumbles and thinks he is okay?
Really, do you see him taking spur of the moment questions. Is he ever left alone? Who trips up the stairs three times? He is the one who should not be having his hands on the nuclear codes. The man is going to run for re-election already? We might not be a planet by then. He unemployed people on his first day by just signing his name and is proud of that. I'm proud to say that "I hate Biden."
Carol M. Leonard
Port Charlotte
