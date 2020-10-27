Editor:
What I'd like to know is, who died and left Dr. Theodore Fauci in charge?
We had the best economy ever known to mankind, but we shut it down because Dr. Fauci convinced our president that millions of people were going to die of Covid-19 if we didn't.
One little problem: His own National Health Institute's "The Virology Journal" said that chloroquine worked both as a prophylactic and therapeutic against SARS-CoV 1, Covid-19's predecessor. So, wouldn't he have known that it would work on SARS-C0V 2 (COVID-19)? It would seem so, Yet he told everyone otherwise.
If someone writes on a blackboard 100 times that HCQ does not work or a newspaper article says 10 or 15 times that HCQ is unproven or medical personnel in Englewood, N.J. "throw up their hands in disbelief" at HCQ claims of effectiveness against Covid-19 does not prove anything.
If one wants to convince me of something, I ask that they say, "HCQ does not work and here's why," and then cite a study or a clinical trial that shares the data with us all so that we can ascertain for ourselves whether it works or not. And, so far, no one has done so, because they can't because it works, especially if used per the Zelenko Protocol.
Dr. Zev Zelenko has challenged anyone and everyone to prove him wrong. That's been a while ago - detractors, where is your proof? I'm waiting.
Donald Richardson
North Port
