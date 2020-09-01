Editor:
Hi, my name is Theodore Kiselev and I've started a local project called “Help When Needed” with the goal of providing help to those in the Southwest Florida community who really need it.
We aim to provide help to shelters, schools, veterans, the disabled, and do many more various projects. I am also an upcoming senior in high school, so I am trying to get the youth more involved with their community. Last week we made thank you cards and goodie bags for hospital employees.
If you would consider writing a story about us and would like more information, I can gladly provide you with all of that along with photos.
Thanks.
Theodore Kiselev
Port Charlotte
