Editor:
One is much impressed with the educational bona-fides of Charlotte Sheriff Prummel as displayed in his recent political advertisements. They seem appropriate, and the man does not attract embarrassing negative attention from the media with judgment or character flaws.
However, as this reader scans the daily arrest listing in The Sun, it is nothing short of stunning to see how heavily leveraged they appear to be toward Latino suspects. Are other minorities being arrested in such disproportionate ratios? It is more difficult to see at a glance.
In the interest of reasonable election results, review, data and explanation are in order. Such review should not be in the hands of Sheriff’s Office. Body cameras are a clear and present need. Both candidates need date-certain implementation plans.
Rich Weingarten
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.