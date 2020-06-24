Editor:
Sheriff Prummell is playing games with the Black Lives Matter movement. He promised to purchase body cams.
But he's dragging his feet.
Jevon Spikes has it right: "Until there are actual documents showing that they are working towards getting body cams … I would be wise to assume it’s all smoke and mirrors.” (Charlotte Sun, June 8, 2020)
A CCSO spokesperson said it will be a “long process.” The sheriff couldn't even be bothered to make a statement of support.
Purchasing body cams isn't hard. This is not new technology. There is one dominant supplier of body cams — Axon. Punta Gorda has Axon cameras. They have researched the market. Apparently Prummell doesn't think they are smart enough to make a good decision.
As far as policies? Not that hard either. Fifty percent of law enforcement agencies have body cams, pick one and copy it. Also the DOJ has a 92-page study of how to implement body cams.
The sheriff is dragging his feet. He doesn't care about Black Lives Matter. It was lip service just to shut up the protestors.
And it probably will work.
Mark Van Patten
Punta Gorda
