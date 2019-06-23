Pry the gun from my ‘cold, dead hands’
Editor:
On June 15, the Sun printed another column by Joe Henderson, a former staffer for the Tampa Tribune. One of the most radical left-wing newspapers in the nation.
In his screed, he once again attacked the Second Amendment of our Constitution. He used the despicable murder of innocents by an ISIS radical at the Pulse nightclub to argue for the destruction of the liberties of the 99.9 percent of Americans who condemn those actions, and who never committed a crime, in order to foster his left-wing agenda.
What would he define as one of the “high-powered” weapons he would take away from law abiding citizens? The M 1 Carbine my uncle bought home from World War II? (It holds a 15-round magazine.) A Ruger .22 rimfire target rifle because it can use a 25-round magazine? My grandson’s lever action deer rifle? After all, it is much more powerful than an AR-15.
Why are existing laws not enforced? Hundreds of murders in that festering hole called Chicago, and no murder convictions last year?
Where are all the crimes committed? Not in states like very liberal Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Wyoming and eight other states that do not require and permits to carry a firearm. However, look at states like Maryland, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, California, etc., all run by Democrats, and all with restrictive firearms laws. Rampant violent crime, and in places like New York City, defending yourself is basically illegal.
Mr. Henderson claims that unless we take away guns from our citizens, Florida will become like the “OK Corral.” But since Florida passed legislation to allow concealed carry of firearms, our crime rate has gone down precipitously. Sadly, Mr. Henderson and his colleagues are philosophically allied with people like Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Fidel Castro, Mao and all who hate individual freedom.
Ask the ghosts of the German Jews who were forbidden by Nazi law upon pain of death to possess weapons to defend themselves. For this Jew, who along with his ancestors fought in the U.S. Army since 1848, They will take my weapons away only from my “cold dead hands” with a pile of empty rounds at my side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.