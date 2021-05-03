Editor:
Like all of us, I've been thinking about some general, and some acute spates of undue police aggression against citizens. You'll note, it comes in waves, like mass killings; but in general has escalated with police militarization. Which itself now has escalated for decades. It coincides with centralized government local to state to federal: backwards.
Last night I watched the "Manchurian Candidate" for the second time in my life. The last time was 1963. Shortly before our president was murdered. It was on TV by then, and I was 11. Denzel as a PTSD Desert Storm captain was of course awesome in the remake.
Since then, even Vietnam, maybe Korea, we have had escalating PTSD in our returning military, much undetected. Many of our unimaginably brave women and men, of whom perhaps too much has been demanded for too long at times, consequently return to civilian life and enter law enforcement: Police, prison system, etc.
A common, though subtle symptom of PTSD is the dehumanization of a 'faceless enemy' through a psychologically fragmented lens, where anyone and everyone could be the enemy. I've heard little if anything of these correlations, especially before the fact in offenses by officers.
Therefore, I always treat police with respect, coupled with the grace afforded a person who perhaps has seen, and endured things that others simply cannot imagine, even to the limits of the human psyche. Something's wrong. Let's not civilians allow ourselves to subconsciously dehumanize the police.
Bill Kitsch
Punta Gorda
