The final totals of the 11th annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl and Food Drive deserve a big thank you to all!
Once again, the return of our popular Pub Crawl and Food Drive was an outpouring of our community willingness to give back. After a one year break, we are happy to report that on Feb. 26 in just two-and-a-half hours we raised 7,448 pounds of food for the Harry Chapin Food Bank and more than $5,450 in money raised.
Pub Crawl proceeds also provided $2,926 to the Salvation Army, $1,860 to the Homeless Coalition, and $1,270 to the SWFL Horse Rescue. Thank you to our major stage sponsor Gettel of Charlotte! Great music was heard from our official Pub Crawl band, Brigid's Cross! Then about 440 people enjoyed pub crawling though the town. Enough can't be said for the support of Doug Harris,; Gatorz owner with partners Monica and Paul Russo at Dough Bar (grand prize sponsors). Without their help we could not have reached the large food donation.
Thank you Cheney Brothers and PFG food service. Suncoast Bev (our beer sponsor). Also thank you to the city of Punta Gorda, the Punta Gorda Chamber, and all our volunteers that help make this a worthwhile and fun experience. Also a thank you to Keith Callaghan for providing a second grand prize. Look for no. 12 to happen last the Saturday in February, 2023. For more information: www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.
