Editor:
Sixty people commented online to whether our commissioners should reopen our beaches. That made me LOL!
I really don't care one way or the other, but to think that public input holds any sway on any of their predetermined decisions is hard to imagine. We have all read stories where many meetings have a room full of citizens allowed to the podium with one or two disagreeing with the mass and the minority always prevails.
Terry Beggs
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.