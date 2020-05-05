Editor:

Sixty people commented online to whether our commissioners should reopen our beaches. That made me LOL!

I really don't care one way or the other, but to think that public input holds any sway on any of their predetermined decisions is hard to imagine. We have all read stories where many meetings have a room full of citizens allowed to the podium with one or two disagreeing with the mass and the minority always prevails.

Terry Beggs

Port Charlotte

