Editor:
Here is why the Rays spring training attendance is down.
Greed! Pure and simple, it is greed.
Spring training in Florida used to be a glorious time, especially for families and retirees. It was cheap to go to games so one could afford to go to several. You gathered your northern buddies together to go watch their favorite team and they followed you to watch yours. You gathered up the kids, put them in the station wagon and headed for the stadium. As a parent, you experienced joy as you walked out of the tunnel to your seat and watched as sheer delight overcame your children’s faces.
Major league teams decided that there was gold to be had in spring games. The expense of taking a family makes it difficult to go more than once or twice. It’s often an inferior product because it’s designed to be “training” so you see the stars of your team for only a couple of innings or get split-squad games, which means you can end up watching what is basically the AAA team from Durham. Then there is the price increase when Boston or New York comes to town.
Nice move, not!
People go to a fast food restaurant a lot because it’s affordable. People do not go to a high-priced steakhouse as often. Spring training is the fast food restaurant that charges like a high-priced steakhouse and apparently, in this area, the public isn’t buying it.
Gid Pool
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.