Editor:
My husband and I moved to Punta Gorda this past July.
I wanted to reach out to you as I read your articles in The Daily Sun and appreciate your topics and point of view.
The article you wrote in today's paper about the public notices is critical to open the public's eyes to the importance of continuing to publish these notices in our local news papers.
So basically I simply wanted to reach out and thank you for continuing to open our eyes and urge each of us to stand up for the good in our community and country.
Please do keep shouting out. We love it!
Mary & Ralph Damone
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.