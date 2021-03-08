Editor:

My husband and I moved to Punta Gorda this past July.

I wanted to reach out to you as I read your articles in The Daily Sun and appreciate your topics and point of view.

The article you wrote in today's paper about the public notices is critical to open the public's eyes to the importance of continuing to publish these notices in our local news papers.

So basically I simply wanted to reach out and thank you for continuing to open our eyes and urge each of us to stand up for the good in our community and country.

Please do keep shouting out. We love it!

Mary & Ralph Damone

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments