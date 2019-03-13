Editor:
OK! explain to me how a public institution, funded by the public tax dollar, in this case the Port Charlotte High School, can ethically lock out the media, in this case the Charlotte Sun after inviting them to a hearing dealing with Black History Month studies.
The public has a right to know the results of that meeting (the plan). As the Sun states: a plan for what?
Mel Moyer
Port Charlotte
