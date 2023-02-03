Beware and be aware that Florida House Bill 1 (HB 1) will take away our tax dollars from already underfunded public schools. For the sake of universal choice, your tax dollars will be taken from public schools to pay for the private education of any child including children of the wealthy.
Private schools do not have to comply with state rules for teacher certification, academic standards and testing. While public schools are required to serve all children, the private schools can choose which children they wish to admit.
The advent and continuation of free public education is at the heart of our country’s success. Teachers play the vital role of educating future generations. Today’s third grade student may become your nurse, carpenter, accountant, or firefighter.
Given their vital role we require our teachers to be well educated and certified for teaching. We demand that our children pass tests to demonstrate they have learned. We also expect our public schools to provide services to all children regardless of any disabilities.
Our failure to support our public schools with sufficient tax dollars has resulted in a serious shortage of qualified teachers along with increased class size. While entrance level teachers’ pay has improved, money for professional development and retention of highly skilled, more experienced teachers is sorely lacking.
Call Rep. Michael Grant (850-717-5075) and your school board to express your opposition to HB 1.
