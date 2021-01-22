Editor:
I am a 73-year-old male and am an Independent; I have voted for both Democrat and Republican candidates throughout the years. I have voted in every presidential election since I have been eligible to vote.
I am requesting publication (in your newspaper) of a list of the names of all senators and congresspersons who voted against confirmation of Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021.
I plan to post this list in my home and share with everyone I know. I will not be voting for or financially supporting another Republican candidate until these people are out of office. If any Trump supporter has any evidence of election fraud, please publish that also.
In my opinion, the results of the vote and the invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6 are acts of treason and should be prosecuted as such.
Keith Schultz
Port Charlotte
