To the editors of the broadsheets - please publish the post slaughter pictures of severed limbs, decapitated heads, and mush for body parts. Permission will be granted once the families realize the greater good these pictures will do. Ignore the fake outrage by others and accusations of sensationalism.
We have tried everything else - petitions, marches, tears, rallies, gun safety "solutions" by our moribund lawmakers, and "thoughts and prayers." We nibble at the edges with red flag laws, raising the minimum age for ownership, mental health treatments, yet ignoring the elephant in the room - the easy availability of weapons that do not belong in city streets, but belong to a theatre of war with trained soldiers. After all, these weapons were banned before, and the sky didn't fall down!
Let's think about the effect on funeral directors and their staff who have to do the impossible task of trying to put together bodies that cannot be "put together." The daughter of the elderly lady in the Buffalo massacre said that the funeral director had asked her to bring a large hat to cover the space where her mother's head had been. In Uvalde, the call went out for facial recognition and DNA specialists.
Across the country people need to see those stark pictures to realize the unspeakable horror and devastation these guns cause.
Bull Connor's dogs and water hoses touched America's heart only when they saw the brutality on TV, and it made a difference.
Use your cameras and have the courage of Emmett Till's mother and publish those pictures and move a nation's heart to action
