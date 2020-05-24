Editor:
As one of over 3 million Americans who have lost their job during the pandemic, grappled with the unemployment system, and worried how I will feed my family, I want to thank Blake Snell for reminding us how arrogant and out of touch professional athletes are with the rest of society. For a brief moment throughout these past three months, I actually thought I missed professional sports — then Blake opened up and told us he won't honor his contract and go back to work for half his $7 million salary.
While I understand his fears in contracting COVID-19, do you really think Major League Baseball would put its players in harm's way? If a season were to commence, players would be tested, quarantined, cared for and basically put in a bubble in order to keep them safe (see the Korean Baseball League). Keep living in your video game world and collecting your millions, Blake. I'm going to go to my local Publix to thank the real heroes who "risk their lives" every day for a fraction of what you get paid in order to help us get back to our "normal lives."
Jeff Boczar
Punta Gorda
