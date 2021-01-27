Editor:
I cannot understand why Publix wants us to go online on January 27th at 6 a.m. to schedule an appointment for two or three days later. Why so late?
Why not have a log-in time at a more reasonable 4 a.m., or even 3 a.m. We seniors have our chores practically over by 6 a.m., and are ready for a nap. Seems terribly inconsiderate.
Dale H. Gleason
Arcadia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.