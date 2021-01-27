Editor:

I cannot understand why Publix wants us to go online on January 27th at 6 a.m. to schedule an appointment for two or three days later. Why so late?

Why not have a log-in time at a more reasonable 4 a.m., or even 3 a.m. We seniors have our chores practically over by 6 a.m., and are ready for a nap. Seems terribly inconsiderate.

Dale H. Gleason

Arcadia

