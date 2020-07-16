Editor:
This letter is to encourage others who may have had the occasion to have outstanding service from pharmacist Alex Tian at Publix Burnt Store Marketplace, South Punta Gorda.
I went there at 6:30 p.m. July 10 to pick up a script called in by my doctor about 9 a.m. Through my misunderstanding the script did not arrive. I was sweating bullets because I did not have any of the heart medicine left. I turned around and started to leave when Mr Tian said "wait, wait." He took extra time and researched my history and found out I bought this med, years ago and the strengt was still the same. Bingo, I very well may have just had my life saved by a man, a wonderful employee of Publix and I could not let this act go unrewarded.
Stop in there and please, tell Mr. Tian that you just read some good deeds by this young man. You will make his parents proud.
Douglas T. Doolittle
Punta Gorda
