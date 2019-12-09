Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Gulf Cove Publix management and staff for their extreme generosity.

New Paradigm of Catholic Charities is a 2-year Transitional Housing Program in Charlotte County for families with children who may be at risk for homelessness.

For these past several years, Publix has generously donated complete turkey dinners to all 15 families in the program.

This is, indeed, the spirit of giving and we truly appreciate all your efforts. Be blessed as you bless others.

Kathleen Nelson

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments