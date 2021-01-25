Editor:

I read with interest your editorial today, Jan. 14, concerning Covid-19 vaccine in Charlotte County. I also heard on Fox news that Publix would be scheduling appointments for vaccine shots in selected Florida stores starting this week.

However, when I went to the Publix vaccine web page I found that none of the selected stores were in Charlotte County. I would urge you and your readers to request that Publix extends their vaccine operation to at least some of their stores in Charlotte County, given the facts quoted in your editorial concerning the average age of Charlotte County residents.

James McDonald

Port Charlotte

