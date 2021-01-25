Editor:
I read with interest your editorial today, Jan. 14, concerning Covid-19 vaccine in Charlotte County. I also heard on Fox news that Publix would be scheduling appointments for vaccine shots in selected Florida stores starting this week.
However, when I went to the Publix vaccine web page I found that none of the selected stores were in Charlotte County. I would urge you and your readers to request that Publix extends their vaccine operation to at least some of their stores in Charlotte County, given the facts quoted in your editorial concerning the average age of Charlotte County residents.
James McDonald
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.