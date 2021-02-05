Editor:
I tried for the third time this morning to make an appointment for the Covid 19 vaccination on the Publix website. There is a major frustration with the way the site is set up, and I can't be the only one experiencing this problem!
Once your turn finally comes up and you're able to input your personal info, you then select a place, date and time. Then you're asked about 10 more questions before your selection can be confirmed. Over and over I made my selections but lost the slot before it could be confirmed, because you have to answer those second questions all over again.
All the appointments in three counties were gone while I kept having to go back and forth. If they could rearrange their website so that all the form is complete before selecting the location, date and time, the appointment could be confirmed immediately instead of lost. I tried to contact Publix by email and phone, with no luck. Please help!
Cheryl Gonsalves
Punta Gorda
