Editor:
I am writing regarding the Covid-19 vaccine initiative at Publix pharmacies. Requiring older adults to get up before 6 a.m. and play roulette with their smartphones with very poor odds of winning seems like cruel and unusual punishment.
I used two smartphones this morning to try to snag an appointment in Charlotte or Lee counties. Both phones were in the queue as of 6 a.m. One phone was apparently substantially ahead of the other phone because the available slots at the counties I was looking at kept diminishing in real time, updating every minute. The other phone said it was in real time, and the refresh clock kept resetting the clock periodically. But the data did not update until the appointments in both counties were entirely taken.
By comparing the two phones, I was also able to see that the countdown clocks were not accurate, because sometimes the two clocks were only 1 second apart and other times they were much further apart. After over an hour, and realizing that slots at both counties were filled, I gave up. The site said to check back on Wednesday, Feb. 3rd after 6 a.m.
This is a very stressful way of providing medical care. It would also be quite confusing for seniors with fewer skills at smartphones and computers. The least Publix could do is put a queue meter on the site to let you know where you stand. Better yet, offer registration and then callbacks when an appointment is available.
John Wakeen
Englewood
