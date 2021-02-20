Editor:

I”ve reached the conclusion that the Publix Covid-19 vaccine website was created by a team of sadists.

It appears that the allocation of appointments to each county is based upon demographics. Yet when you go on the website you are competing against all applicants throughout the whole state in order to get the opportunity to make an appointment. Since the reservation system is over-subscribed and receives applicants from throughout the state regardless of county domain, the applicant pool is filled predominantly with large county applicants who will have the opportunity to travel to a smaller county in order to get an appointment.

Of course the reverse may also be true to a smaller degree, however many seniors cannot travel or are not computer literate putting them at a distinct disadvantage. It seems to me that requiring applicants to select the county in which they reside would be a much more equitable system and also help better determine future vaccine allocations to each county.

Raymond Miller

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments