Most people don’t like airplane noise disturbing their quiet time. Punta Gorda City Council can take action to keep it from getting worse, in some areas.
They are poised to approve/disapprove a request by developers to a zoning change from Commercial to predominantly Residential on Jones Loop road and U.S. 41, Aldi’s area.
This area will be directly in the path of departing and arriving planes of our airport, and will create major noise complaints, and subsequent expensive lawsuits. At this time the primary runway is closed for a year. Many good people will have made significant deposits, only to discover the noise when the runway opens a year from now, when it may be too late.
Residential encroachment around airports has caused considerable damage all over our country. Naples airport has not had a commercial airline service for over 15 years. City officials attempted to place too many restrictions on commercial flights to satisfy noise complaints, so the airlines moved to Fort Myers.
We read about this in the Daily Sun, called our elected officials, who then surprised the airport manager with the news.
The airport manager made the city aware of Avigation Easements. Airport officials are working with the developers. Avigation Easements basically restrict future lawsuits. Planes still fly.
Our city needs to ensure that all proposed developments complement our long-range plan, protect our way of life and minimize future plane noise. Punta Gorda City Council should deny this request for a zoning change to any additional residential.
