The Punta Gorda Airport monster is on the move. The once-peaceful airport is being grown to support the egos of the local self-styled “movers and shakers,” who resolutely intend it supersized for their version of “growth.” That means privatization will be reattempted until they finally get control of the airport as a cash cow for their schemes, such as aiding and abetting Allegiant.
“The airport is too small for such schemes,” you say? Recently, the south perimeter road was quietly shifted south, right up against the Ventura Lakes housing subdivision property line, with all airport trees destroyed, leaving no buffer nor room for an effective buffer. Using the also recently stealthily extended 15/33 runway configuration, all Allegiant traffic now roars directly over Ventura Lakes, at shingle ripping treetop level, as the passengers (literally) wave and toast us with a their coffees.
There’s no way those aircraft can be adhering to altitude minimums, let alone noise abatement considerations. Just yesterday, Jones Loop LLC was “induced” to forfeit future residents’ right to sue for noise issues in exchange for the zoning change to allow building. Next step will be “annexations” and eminent domain actions to “quietly” abate the very problem our politicos created by growing the airport and displacing us pesky retirees.
The airport will devour Punta Gorda, doomed as a retirement community. “Won’t affect me,” you say? Dream on. The Boeing Dreamliners are soon to roar over you, too…unless a bunch of politicians are fired.
