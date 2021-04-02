Editor:
I wonder if the city of Punta Gorda, or any city for that matter, can see the hypocrisy of them not wanting the state to enact House Bill 55 which prohibit local governments from adopting land development regulations that require specific building design elements for single and two-family homes — The Sun headline on March 30, 2021.
Think of the homeowner who has to abide by Punta Gorda's regulations on what they can build on their own land. Zoning laws are nice but if you look at it, it is one of the most restrictive laws on this country's citizens rights when you think about it. An American's greatest freedom is the right to own property. Being told what you can do with that property is wrong, although I am a hypocrite myself because I enjoy the benefits of zoning laws.
Punta Gorda is fighting the same thing that they are doing themselves. The rock rolls downhill and they want to restrict their citizens but don't want it done to them.
Rick Green
Rotonda West
