Let’s get on the bandwagon and flex a little muscle here. We can do this. We are the City Council of Punta Gorda! We are the government! Albeit of a very small town in Southwest Florida, but hey 15 minutes of fame is 15 minutes of fame right?

Maybe someone can try to make their head fit back into their hat for just a minute and tell me please whatever happened to the concept of self governing? What happened to the concept of self responsibility (look somewhere else if you don’t like the banner or the poster)? What happened to the 1st amendment?

You are elected officials. You took an oath. Your first obligation is to the constitution of the United States of America not to the whiners. I would have thought you would remember that, but maybe not.

We citizens of the city don’t need babysitters. We don’t need speech police. We citizens of the city don’t need dictates from the “government” that infringe on our God-given constitutional rights.

By any stretch of the imagination that is not what you were elected to do.

Mary Ann Hughes

Punta Gorda

