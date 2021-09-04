I should have written this letter to the Daily Sun when Punta Gorda enacted what should have been called the Shut-Up Andrew Sheets Ordinance (SUAH Ordinance). Most know City Council's objective was to get Sheets and his provocative signs with objectionable language off the streets of Punta Gorda.
PG has compounded their error by citing Sheets with violations of this illegal ordinance. Most, including the Charlotte County commissioners, understand that the SUAH Ordinance violates the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: ". . . Congress shall make no law . . . prohibiting the free exercise . . . or abridging the freedom of speech . . . or the right of the people peaceably to assemble . . ." Our forefathers believed this to be the most important right of the people. This has attracted national attention: Podunk, Florida, bans freedom of speech.
PG further compounded their error by charging and fining Sheets for language on his offensive signs. People have a right to be offended by words on signs, but you have no right to restrict the words. I recall "sticks and stones . . . " from childhood.
Now PG City Council, who created and approved the ordinance, has fired two Code Enforcement Board members because they voted against convicting Sheets. These are evidently the only two members of the Code Enforcement Board who know and understand the First Amendment.
