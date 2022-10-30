Election 2022 is here, and Punta Gorda voters will vote for one of two seemingly qualified candidates. I have decided that Bill Dryburgh is running “for the right reasons.”
Bill is totally involved in our community, having been a member of many local boards and committees since he’s lived in Punta Gorda. He’s been a member of the PGICA for 20-plus years whereas his opponent just joined the week she was qualified to run. He’s currently on the PGICA Board, serving as government liaison which includes coverage of all City Council meetings.
Bill owns no company or property that might in any way benefit from City Council decisions. His opponent has both. I believe the best candidate for the City Council seat is the candidate with the least to gain personally by any decision it makes going forward. Any Bill Dryburgh City Council vote will be made for “we the people” and will never be a conflict of interest for him.
I want a City Council member who I can trust to be honest and forthright about their position on city issues. A look at his website: www.billdryburgh.com will show you what I mean.
So, in summary, it all comes down to the “trust factor” – which candidate’s past and current actions do I trust to uphold my faith and love of this beautiful City. Bill Dryburgh is the only candidate I can trust. Please join me in voting for Bill Dryburgh on November 8!!
