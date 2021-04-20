Editor:
I would like to recognize what a prize the city of Punta Gorda has in our chamber president, John Wright. Coming off the week of April 5 alone, John hosted three evenings of performances by the acclaimed Mindi Abair at Peace River Gardens, Carmelo’s and the Grill at 1951. Then on Saturday he presided over the Pirates in Paradise event on the great lawn of the Sheraton Four Points. These events drove attendees to these varied venues, possibly many for the first time.
He is the architect for the chamber’s Friday Facts and the Monday Morning Updates giving both chamber members and the general public news on everything that is happening in the Punta Gorda area. He has developed a weekly page listing the many jobs available with participating members of the chamber. There is work out there, folks! He is a participant in so many activities in our local area and is a master at promoting our local businesses. I never see anyone saying a formal thank you to him for everything he does.
He would be the first to tell you he doesn’t do it alone. He is assisted by Hazel Klossner, Janet Garofoli, Tara Zajas and Stephanie Stewart. But overall, the city of Punta Gorda owes a huge thank you to John Wright for a job well done.
Judith Harris
Punta Gorda
