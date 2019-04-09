Editor:
Wow! Wow! Wow!
The Bill of Rights was sold for a mere $750 annually by the city of Punta Gorda's governing officials. Every Saturday the local farmers market is transformed into a constitutional free zone. How is that even possible? We are supposed to believe that one man who is creating a nuisance with a camera is to blame for this tyranny? No, I don't think so.
All across the U.S., local municipalities are leasing public access land and territories to private parties and then falsely claiming the Bill of Rights is temporarily suspended due to such financial arrangements. As long as the constitution is for sale — so that a few might profit while the rest of us suffer loss — all our personal freedoms are in further jeopardy.
This municipal tyranny will only continue until some brave citizen is willing to challenge the status quo in the courts of law. Who among us is willing to endure the embarrassment and expense of a false arrest to challenge this lawlessness?
Sadly, this is the new norm of politics in the good ole' USA. Evil will only continue to prevail as long as good people do nothing!
The Sun got it wrong! It is never who is right or wrong — it's always what is wrong or right. Un-a-lien-able rights were endowed by our Creator and they are not for sell for $750 or a $750,000,000.
Robert A. McDuffie
Port Charlotte
