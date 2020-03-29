Editor:

Kudos to the staff of the Punta Gorda Library for initiating curbside pickup of books that library patrons have on hold. It was a quick easy pickup from smiling, gloved staff members who carried out books wrapped in plastic bags.

Very grateful to these individuals who care about the community and about keeping us together with our precious books in these stressful times.

Sue Thibault

Punta Gorda

