This is in reply to the guest opinion about the Punta Gorda downtown business district.
A downtown with small shops is a dream from the past. Shopping is done online, at big box stores, and in strip malls. Shopping malls are closing. Expecting "$100 million" in revenue from mom and pop shops is not realistic.
Residential "taxes increased 18%," "home values rose 28%," new home construction has increased, traffic congestion points to more residents and tourists, several commercial properties are under construction, all of these add to tax income. With all this additional tax revenue how can there be a justification for a need for more tax base downtown?
Three years ago during the Master Plan process, the residents of Punta Gorda voiced their opinions about what in Punta Gorda was important to them. Small town charm was high on list. During the Master Plan process "Form Based Codes (FBC)" were introduced. No one appeared to understand FBC except that it can allow tall buildings which don't meet the residents wishes of small town charm.
Three years later, a video of a City Council meeting showed that several council members still had questions about FBC that the author of the FBC could not answer. Punta Gorda deserves a building code that can be easily explained, understood and applied. A building code that meets the residents directive of small town charm not tall buildings.
