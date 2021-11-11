This year’s Halloween event in downtown Punta Gorda was one for the record books. It was estimated that over 10,000 people descended on downtown for trick or treating. A huge thank you to all the Historic District residents who took the time to decorate their homes to make everyone feel welcome, and spent the evening handing out tons of candy.
It was no small feat to pull off a safe and fun event of this magnitude, so thank you all for your efforts. The decorations were fantastic. This is my favorite holiday and I loved seeing the craziness that is Punta Gorda Halloween!
Thanks to the First United Methodist Church and Youth Director Tim Buck for organizing their Trunk or Treat event, including several food trucks and 18 cars handing out candy. Thanks to the team of volunteers who participated in this as well. Over 100,000 pieces of candy were distributed just at the church!
Thanks also First Baptist Church for organizing visitor parking and shuttles for everyone.
Kudos to city staff too! The City Hall parking garage had a fabulous display, including classic cars from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Thanks to the car club folks who shared their vehicles for the evening. And most importantly, thanks to the Punta Gorda Police Department and Fire Department for keeping everyone safe. Closing the streets gave everyone a safe place to congregate all evening. Punta Gorda really knows how to do Halloween!
