Editor:
On June 22nd, I met several members of the Punta Gorda Fire Department at a neighbor’s house (they reside in Maine for the summer). The firemen efficiently and professionally changed batteries in several alarming smoke detectors located in the 15-foot-high ceiling, then petted and conversed with my Labrador Retriever who was overseeing the operation.
We are so fortunate to live in such a well-managed city! Kudos to Howard Kunik, and our City Council, police, fire department and public utilities employees.
Susan Miller
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.