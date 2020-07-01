Editor:

On June 22nd, I met several members of the Punta Gorda Fire Department at a neighbor’s house (they reside in Maine for the summer). The firemen efficiently and professionally changed batteries in several alarming smoke detectors located in the 15-foot-high ceiling, then petted and conversed with my Labrador Retriever who was overseeing the operation.

We are so fortunate to live in such a well-managed city! Kudos to Howard Kunik, and our City Council, police, fire department and public utilities employees.

Susan Miller

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments