Punta Gorda vet,

staff were great

Editor:

We recently had to put our dog Rocco to sleep. As many pet owners know, a terrible thing to have to do.

We want to extend our appreciation to Dr. Winter and the excellent staff at Punta Gorda Animal Hospital for the care and treatment that was given to our little Schnorkie. With the many health issues he had, they were supportive, compassionate and dedicated. Rocco’s time would have come sooner if it wasn’t for these people. We highly recommend this establishment to all.

Carmella and Nick Faello

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments