Editor:
It is obvious from Ms. Freeland's comments printed in the Sun Oct. 3 that she has absolutely no clue who she will be representing. The vast majority of her constituents are well above 60 years old and include scores of CEOs, presidents, judges, educators, doctors, lawyers and other professional people from every walk of life.
These folks are offended that Ms. Freeland believes their life experiences have become obsolete. She has no idea of the tens of thousands of dollars raised by these old, obsolete citizens for our local charities. I wish her well in continuing her real estate career selling to an ever-aging population.
George Miller
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.