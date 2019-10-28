Editor:

It is obvious from Ms. Freeland's comments printed in the Sun Oct. 3 that she has absolutely no clue who she will be representing. The vast majority of her constituents are well above 60 years old and include scores of CEOs, presidents, judges, educators, doctors, lawyers and other professional people from every walk of life.

These folks are offended that Ms. Freeland believes their life experiences have become obsolete. She has no idea of the tens of thousands of dollars raised by these old, obsolete citizens for our local charities. I wish her well in continuing her real estate career selling to an ever-aging population.

George Miller

Punta Gorda

