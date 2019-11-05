Editor:
It was recently reported that Charlotte County has the most expensive water in Florida. What do Punta Gorda residents get for that expensive water? Potentially cancer-causing water coming out of the faucets.
Drink up that bottled water you saved for hurricanes.
It's time for some changes to be made!
Ed Dusold
Punta Gorda
