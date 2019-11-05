Editor:

It was recently reported that Charlotte County has the most expensive water in Florida. What do Punta Gorda residents get for that expensive water? Potentially cancer-causing water coming out of the faucets.

Drink up that bottled water you saved for hurricanes.

It's time for some changes to be made!

Ed Dusold

Punta Gorda

