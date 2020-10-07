Editor:
Your feature article on Sept. 27, “Charlotte County pins hopes on sales tax vote” stressed the importance that the local option sales tax has played in funding infrastructure in Charlotte County since 1994 and detailed the Charlotte County projects on the proposed renewal on the Nov. 3 ballot. Thank you!
Please permit me to add that the City of Punta Gorda also has implemented many local option sales tax projects since 1994 such as the Punta Gorda Pathways, Public Safety Complex, downtown flooding improvements and the popular Punta Gorda Charlotte Library that was a joint project with Charlotte County.
This year Punta Gorda has 14 projects on its list that will be funded by an extension of the local option sales tax on Nov. 3. Voters will be able to approve public safety projects including expansion of the Public Safety Building to adding much-needed sidewalks and other neighborhood infrastructure. A critical restoration to historic City Hall, the Bayfront Center and Freeman House are included. Residents will be glad to know that updating needed public infrastructure on West Henry Street that will connect points of interest like the Peace River Wildlife Center, our new library and the Military Heritage Museum and expanding the Dogs on Henry dog park made the list. A complete list with documentation is on the city’s website.
With 12 % of Charlotte County voters living in Punta Gorda, I felt it was important to share this information. The one cent sales tax makes a difference!
Nancy Prafke
Mayor
Punta Gorda
