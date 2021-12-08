Over the last several years Punta Gorda has been developing the philosophy and standards for future development, primarily focused on Fishermen’s Village and the downtown area, especially the area known as the “Market Place.” The lengthy process involving many of the citizenry early-on, led to the hiring of a consulting firm, Dover-Kohl, and now culminating in the writing of draft new Land Development Regulations (LDRs).
It is now the rubber really meets the road. Over the next few months the City Council and staff will be reviewing and seeking citizen input before blessing the final product. This may be the last opportunity for residents to have a say in many aspects of Punta Gorda's future. Up for review are the new regulations, which include building heights and density among other elements. Of concern to me is the provision that a developer may earn "extra points" to increase building height by proposing subjective and undefined "community benefits" or even by cash donations to the city's park fund. With "extra points," building heights could, with other provisions, be in the 100-plus-foot vicinity in the downtown — twice the height allowance now. While not the "high-rises" of Fort Myers, this change seems counterproductive to maintaining our small town flavor.
No matter your sentiments, you should become familiar with the proposed changes and share those views with your City Council representatives, who are now establishing their positions. This is your chance to be heard. The following is a link to the Nov. 19 presentation that provides considerably more information for your review and understanding.
