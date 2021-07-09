Editor:
The Punta Gorda City Council recently ignored warnings and proceeded to pass an ordinance to regulate speech on private property. In the months and years of (Bleep) Trump, there were no major complaints. When the flags changed to (Bleep) Biden, the snowflakes came out and the City Council rolled over. The result will be lawsuits against the city.
The city of Munford, Tenn. has had the same complaints, led by the same type of snowflakes. The difference is that the mayor and council listened to the city attorney who reminded them of the numerous court decisions upholding freedom of speech. The mayor essentially told the complainers to go get a life, which is what the Punta Gorda City Council should have done. Instead they are going to cost the city and the taxpayers money fighting to defend the indefensible. The members who voted for this ordinance should be forced to pay the costs out of their own pockets.
Roger Strahan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.