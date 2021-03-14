Editor:
March 26, 2021 is Purple Day!
Originating in Canada, Purple Day was invented by the incredible Cassidy Megan, a young girl who created the initiative in 2008 after getting motivated by the struggles she had with epilepsy. It’s a simple affair: you’re encouraged to wear purple and raise awareness for the cause!
Originally, the initiative started out on a small level; Cassidy’s idea was picked up, and then supported, by the Epilepsy Association of Nova Scotia in 2008. Since then, it has taken on a whole new level, and is celebrated internationally.
Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United States, after migraine, stroke, and Alzheimer’s Disease. In fact, 1 in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime. In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.
Here at Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida, our goal is to assist in the process of empowering our patients toward self-management with a goal of being able to lead as close to a normal life as possible.
ESSWFL is celebrating over 50 years of providing uninsured patients with low or no cost medical, prescription and case management services. Please join us in wearing purple on March 26 to support those in our community who live with this disorder and to show them they are not alone.
Please visit our website, www.epilepsy-services.org.
Barbara Coleman
Sarasota
