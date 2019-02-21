Editor:
Instead of the two Muslim women and the communist from New York, all blabbering vulgarities and spouting out anti-Israel/anti-American insults, why don't we hear about Jim Baird, Republican from Indiana, who lost his left arm in Vietnam; Brian Mast, Republican from Florida, who lost both legs in Afghanistan; Dan Crenshaw, Republican from Texas, who lost his right eye in Afghanistan?
All three of these men are Purple Heart recipients and newly elected U.S. congressmen.
Ric Campbell
Punta Gorda
