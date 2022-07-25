So, the American people need to suffer with high fossil fuel costs and gas costing more than double, all to further Biden's energy transition. His fantasy resulting from his obsessive illusion of a wind solar energy future by 2030.
Too many Democrats are guilty of self-denial, that we are not suffering as a direct result of his actions. While campaigning Biden continuously stated he would end fossil fuels. Accordingly, his administration has instituted policies to reduce production and capacity. This included ending fracking for natural gas, cancelation of oil leases in Alaska, new lease sales in the Gulf and the Keystone XL Pipeline which today would bring us an additional 800,000 barrels a day.
He added new rules and regulations adding to the cost and risk of fossil fuel production. The sum of his efforts has resulted in a chilling effect on fossil fuel investment. Obviously, Biden wants the status quo; he just doesn’t want the political fallout from it. So, he blames Putin and the oil industry. To address the shortage of gas Biden released supplies from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and recently begged the Saudis. This did nothing to address a continuing shortage and somehow 5 million barrels went to China.
Our country's real problem is this progressive push to reduce fossil fuels is taking effect long before wind and solar are capable of filling the cap. At some point we will find ourselves short of the energies we need to sustain our economy
