Editor:
Burnt Store Colony is less then a mile from the helicopter pad that county is building. There are four more communities in this area.
I guess Mr. France and Mr. Quillen do not think Burnt Store Colony is a neighborhood. We do have over 200 homes in this community.
If one helicopter would crash in this wooded area, it would not take long to start a major fire. Our fire department is over five miles away.
When the county widens the road, I am sure more neighborhoods will be built. Then the county will have to move it again. Put this operation at the airport, where it belongs. It would be helpful to all if the county would send a survey to the communities in the affected area. We are the people who will pay for this.
Joe Voll
Burnt Store Colony
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.