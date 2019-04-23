Editor:
Like so many people around the world, I was shocked and saddened as I watched the fire that was destroying the Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris. But I felt a new emotion has I began to see the worldwide response and the outpouring of offers to help rebuild the church.
Nearly a billion dollars has been offered even before the ashes have cooled. This is a historic building, yes, but it can be rebuilt and restored.
Where is the outcry of anger, the offers of support for the thousands of children, 6 years old and younger, that are being brutalized by the wars in Syria, Yemen, Africa and elsewhere? Many are being starved to death, many suffer injuries and illnesses that are treatable but help is refused by heartless despots. Thousands have been orphaned.
Why is there no demand for the governments of the world to join together and stop this inhumane action? Even the organizations that are trying to help these victims struggle to get enough money for supplies and are often prevented from access to the children by heartless gangs. Why is there no outcry for a solution to this atrocity?
I wonder if one could ask Our Lady (Notre Dame) what use would she wish for the donations pouring in. Rebuild a structure to honor her, or buy food, shelter, medicine and support for these innocents whose plight is quickly being forgotten. In my heart I know the answer to that question. What do you think?
Charles Kindle
Punta Gorda
